Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,292,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,809,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22.

