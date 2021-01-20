Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. 9,161,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

