Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

