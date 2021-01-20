Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 395 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $6.64 on Tuesday, hitting $188.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,727. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

