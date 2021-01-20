Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 62 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

