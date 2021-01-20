Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $353,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

