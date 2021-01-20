Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 831,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

