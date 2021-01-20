Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.13.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

