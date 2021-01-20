Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 82,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,234. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

