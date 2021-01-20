Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 8.4%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.27. 861,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 329,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

