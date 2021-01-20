Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 12.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

