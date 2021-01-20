Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.45

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Ark has a total market cap of $57.01 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,816,010 coins and its circulating supply is 126,595,113 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

