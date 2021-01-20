Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.30 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,383 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,310,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

