Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 25,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,415. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

