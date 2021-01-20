Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

