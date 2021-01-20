Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,222 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,948,149 shares of company stock valued at $75,593,369.

Shares of SNAP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 472,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

