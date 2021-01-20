Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

