Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.4%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 1,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.