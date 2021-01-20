Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given Sells 3,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas B. Given also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

