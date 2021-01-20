Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 77,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

