Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,337. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

