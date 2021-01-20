Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

LON ASCL opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. Ascential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.20 ($5.41). The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -19.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.69.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

