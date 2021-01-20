Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 4%

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

