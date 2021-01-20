Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Financial Contrast

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -14.06% -11.93% -7.59% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Chineseinvestors.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 5.06 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -42.29 Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.29 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chineseinvestors.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Chineseinvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Chineseinvestors.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada. The company also provides advisory services on the US capital markets and the US Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updates on stocks and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells various hemp-infused skincare products, including hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center, as well as through Shopee, a Singaporean e-commerce platform; and distributes liquor products. Additionally, it provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. On June 18, 2020, Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

