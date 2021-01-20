Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.72

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.53.

About Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.