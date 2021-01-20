AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 42,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,249.88 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,708,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $418,098.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,092 shares of company stock worth $4,531,528. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.