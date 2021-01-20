Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.