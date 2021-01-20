Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 264,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

