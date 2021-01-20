Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACBI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

