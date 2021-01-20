Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.86. 4,016,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

