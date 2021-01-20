Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

