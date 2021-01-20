Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.16. 5,225,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

