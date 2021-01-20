Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

