Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,212 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.45. 18,444,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

