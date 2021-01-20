Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.36. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 93 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a market cap of £473,774.73 and a PE ratio of -2.36.

About Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

