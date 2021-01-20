Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.27, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

