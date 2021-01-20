AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 129,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

