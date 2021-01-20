Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.53. 115,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,720. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

