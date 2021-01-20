Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 390.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 42,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,734. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

