Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Realty Income by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 302,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Realty Income by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. 38,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,020. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

