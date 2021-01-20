Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,239,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 207,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

