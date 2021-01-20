Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Copart by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 87,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,105. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

