Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

