Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.70.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. 11,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

