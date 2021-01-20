Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.44 and its 200-day moving average is $356.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

