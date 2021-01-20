aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

