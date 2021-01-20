AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.85

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $5.30. AU Optronics shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 30,745 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

