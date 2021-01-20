Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 7.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.60. 6,078,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,784,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.