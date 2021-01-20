Autonio (NIOX) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $98,477.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00049474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00256946 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

