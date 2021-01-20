AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.80. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 11,864 shares changing hands.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

